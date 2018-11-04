More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Winter weather threats ahead
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Cousins: 'It was a complete game by our defense'
Kirk Cousins was very impressed with the defense, and also had good words for the play of second-year running back Dalvin Cook and rookie Chad Beebe.
Vikings
Access Vikings OT: Defense turns in one for the record books
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down the Vikings' dominant defensive performance in their 24-9 win over the Lions, and look at where the team stands headed into its bye week.
Vikings
Griffen on Hunter: He played like a superhero
After a record-breaking 10 sacks against the Lions, Everson Griffen talked about how good Danielle Hunter played along with the rest of the defensive line.
Vikings
Zimmer on Hunter: 'He's a great team guy'
Head coach Mike Zimmer praised the defense, and defensive end Danielle Hunter in particular, who had 3 ½ sacks and a touchdown on Sunday.
