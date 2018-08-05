More from Star Tribune
Kenny Perry 'ecstatic' to win third 3M Championship
Kenny Perry shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday in Blaine to win the 3M Championship for a third time.
Evening forecast: Windier, rain possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Afternoon forecast: Sticky, high of 87
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Still sticky, high of 87
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Loons coach Adrian Heath assesses the 2-1 loss to Seattle Saturday
At TCF Bank Stadium the Loons gave up two goals in the final 7 minutes.
