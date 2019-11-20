More from Star Tribune
Local
CMA and Old Dominion drops in to Columbia Heights High School
The Country Music Association (CMA), Old Dominion and songwriter Josh Osborne made one of their four national high school stops to work with students on a songwriters series.
Video
Evening forecast: Widespread rain, low 36
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump insists he wanted 'nothing' from Ukraine
President Donald Trump is insisting Wednesday that he wanted "nothing" from Ukraine and declared that impeachment hearings should be brought to an end.
Politics
Sondland: I followed 'directions of the president'
Ambassador Gordon Sondland told House impeachment investigators Wednesday that Rudy Giuliani had pushed a "quid pro quo" with Ukraine that he had to go along with because it's what President Donald Trump wanted.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high 43; rain tonight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast