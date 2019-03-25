More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins highlight Target Field's new features before Opening Day
A $5 million Minnesota Twins-funded renovation at Target Field has given the ballpark a new look, more places to play and enhanced security.
Video
Evening forecast: Warmer temps remain; be mindful of flood warnings
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion in NYC
Michael Avenatti, the attorney best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was arrested Monday on charges he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike and embezzled a client's money to pay his own expenses.
Video
Trump: Mueller report release 'wouldn't bother me'
President Donald Trump on Monday accused the people responsible for launching the special counsel investigation of "treason" and says they "will certainly be looked at."
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny with a high of 45
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast