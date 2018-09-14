More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Dogs, cats rescued by boat in North Carolina
As floodwaters rise across southwest North Carolina, these residents rescued cats and dogs Friday in Jacksonville, N.C.
Video
Evening forecast: Warm and muggy, low 71
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings: Vikings are mostly healthy for Green Bay
After being plagued by injuries during training camp and a lot of the preseason, the Vikings are almost completely healthy, with center Pat Elflein still being the exception.
Vikings
Rhodes: 'The chemistry is there'
Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, and kicker Daniel Carlson shared their insight from the locker room on the upcoming game against the Packers.
Nation
New Bern residents rescued as floodwaters rise
Swift boat teams rescued dozens of people from flooded neighborhoods in New Bern, North Carolina, on Friday as Hurricane Florence lashed the coast.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.