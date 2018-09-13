More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Warm and muggy; low 70
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Hostile environment? Diggs and Rudolph talk about Lambeau Field
Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs and tight end Kyle Rudolph recount their experiences with fans (and beer) while playing at Lambeau field.
Vikings
Thielen: 'It's just a really fun place to play'
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen talked to reporters about playing at Green Bay, the Packers' fan base and the importance of having a routine while on the road.
Video
Mankato's Happy Chef is talking again
There's no longer a button — the chef's voice now is activated by motion sensors.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and breezy, high 83
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.