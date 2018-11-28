More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Access Vikings: Patriots have a lot of weapons
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer analyze the upcoming game against the Patriots and conclude that Minnesota will have their hands full against a strong New England team.
Vikings
Cook says clock control is critical against New England
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook says that Minnesota was effective in controlling the clock against Green Bay and that they must do the same against the Patriots in Week 13.
Vikings
Holton Hill: 'You can't go out on the field if you don't have any confidence'
Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has had to step up more than once this season due to Xavier Rhodes' injuries, and the rookie has gained confidence through experience.
Video
Evening forecast: Up to an inch or 2 of snow, with freezing drizzle possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Griffen on Brady: 'One of the best quarterbacks that ever played'
With New England as the next test for Minnesota, defensive end Everson Griffen refers to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as a G.O.A.T.; the greatest of all time.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.