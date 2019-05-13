More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Rudolph discusses being on trading block for Vikings
Tight end Kyle Rudolph said Monday he'd like clarity soon on his standing with the Vikings.
Video
Evening forecast: Temps in 40s and 50s; rain should hold off
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97
Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in sixties films, has died.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny; high of 68
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny with a high of 68
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast