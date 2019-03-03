More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Wild
Wild finishes weekend 1-0-1 after shootout loss to Predators
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.
Wild
Wild remains in playoff spot after shootout loss to Predators
Sarah McLellan recaps the 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators in her Wild wrap-up.
Video
Evening forecast: Temperatures plummeting below zero
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Berrios: Hope to face Arrieta again in Philly
Twins righthander Jose Berrios says he felt great during his start Sunday against Jake Arrieta and the Phillies, and hopes they match up again when the Twins visit Philadelphia next month.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and really, really cold
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast