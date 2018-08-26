More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Storms just missing metro, high of 87
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings: Elflein's status uncertain; Siemian is set as number two
With less than a week before the last game of the preseason, the Vikings coaching staff prepares to make final cuts in order to form their roster.
Vikings
Zimmer: 'There's a lot of areas we have to get better at'
After the narrow preseason victory over Seattle, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer believes the team still has much room for improvement.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Chance of a thunderstorm
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Sticky with chance of thunderstorms
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.