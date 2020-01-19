More from Star Tribune
Wild
Boudreau: Loss to Panthers in final seconds 'stings'
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 5-4 loss to the Panthers on Monday.
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low around 0
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers' Eric Curry talks about his progress
Gophers junior forward Eric Curry talks about his progress from knee surgery and his leadership role this season.
Twins
Baldelli: Young pitchers will be ready
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli says he's not worried about his 2020 starting rotation because a trio of young starters are preparing to step in.
Twins
2020 Twins Winter Caravan rolls into Minneapolis
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli talked to fans about the upcoming season and the addition of Josh Donaldson.