More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Charges filed against man who shot bus driver
Kenneth W. Lilly has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after he shot a bus driver following a minor car accident on I-94
Video
Evening forecast: Snow ending; temperatures dropping
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Minnesotan embraces icy weather and shovels driveway on skates
Josh Hagemeyer from Maple Grove decided to work smarter, not harder in his efforts to clear snow from his mother's driveway.
Wild
Wild resumes playoff push without Koivu
The Wild continues its battle for a playoff spot without captain Mikko Koivu, who will be out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL and meniscus in his right knee.
Local
Traffic camera shows shooting incident on I-35W
A St. Paul man is charged with attempted murder and assault for allegedly shooting a Minneapolis school bus driver in an apparent road rage incident amid a snowstorm on a busy interstate.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.