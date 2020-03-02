More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck shares his spring ball expectations
P.J. Fleck spoke Monday at the Athletes Village.
Video
Evening forecast: Slight chance of rain/snow
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Minnesota rapidly gearing up for arrival of coronavirus
Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom spoke to the press on Monday about how Minnesota is preparing for the arrival of the coronavirus.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and seasonable, high 37
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy start, more seasonable, high 37
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast