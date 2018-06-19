More from Star Tribune
Local
WNBA All-Stars show off at practice
The WNBA all-stars showed off and entertained the crowd during their practice.
Twins
Gibson: Hate to see Escobar go
Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson says Eduardo Escobar, traded to Arizona on Friday, is a teammate the Twins had grown to love, "and I hate to see him go."
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 61 with patchy clouds; pleasant weekend ahead
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump touts surging U.S. economy
President Donald Trump celebrated a surging U.S. economy Friday morning in a speech delivered on the South Lawn of the White House.
Local
Minnesota corrections commissioner details changes in wake of officer's death
DOC Commissioner Tom Roy laid out the planned change the day after corrections officer Joseph Gomm was buried with full honors.
