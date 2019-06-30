More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms, low around 71
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Trump meets Kim, steps into North Korea
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un shook hands across the border at the Korean Demilitarised Zone on Sunday.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Showers then more heat
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Humid wiith chance of showers
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 77; no break from heat along with late-night storm possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast