More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m.
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Fields, Colquitt talk about joining Vikings
The Vikings brought in former Chiefs cornerback Mark Fields and former Browns punter Britton Colquitt over the weekend.
Vikings
Zimmer on facing Falcons: 'It'll be a good test for us'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer spoke to the media Monday about key additions to the roster and the season opener against Atlanta.
Video
Afternoon forecast: High of 78, T-storms overnight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Hazy sun with a high of 79
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast