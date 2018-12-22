More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Scattered flurries, low around 24
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Chance of wintry mix, high 31
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: A little snow or freezing rain, high 31
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers react to Friday's win vs. North Carolina A&T
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Dupree McBrayer and Jordan Murphy talk Friday's win over North Carolina A&T
Vikings
Access Vikings: Minnesota too strong for Detroit
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer say that if the Vikings defeat the Lions and the outcome of two other games in the league go in their favor, Minnesota will be in the playoffs.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.