More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Adam Thielen on fantasy football: 'Just draft someone else'
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen says he's caught a lot of grief from friends and family for not having high-yardage games lately, and joked he doesn't want them to draft him into their leagues so he won't have to worry about it.
World
Ring in the new year with exploration of new world
Some scientists will ring in the new year with a space first. NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is headed toward a New Year's Day encounter with an icy world 4 billion miles from Earth. The spacecraft team that brought you Pluto has an irresistible invitation this holiday season: Ring in the new year with the exploration of an even more distant and mysterious world.
Video
Evening forecast: Rain turns to snow overnight
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Rudolph says charity work is worth making time for
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph talked about his charity work and says the kids he volunteers with are significantly stronger than he is and are a source of inspiration for him.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Rain turns back to snow tonight; high of 37
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.