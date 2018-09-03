More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Access Vikings: Looking towards the regular season after roster cuts
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down what the recent roster cuts mean for the Vikings and speculate on what the future may hold for the team.
Twins
Gibson is pitching like he has not hit the wall yet
Twins righthander threw five solid innings against Houston on Labor Day.
Vikings
Zimmer on cutting Robison, Newman joining coaching staff
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about the release of veteran defensive end Brian Robison, right, and Terence Newman retiring as a player and joining the coaching staff.
Video
Evening forecast: Rain moving in; low 69
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Newman says he's going to 'bring the same tenacity' in coaching role
Former Vikings defensive back Terence Newman announced his retirement over the weekend in order to switch roles and join the team's coaching staff.
