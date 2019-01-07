More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Wild
Wild closes first half in a playoff spot after win over Canadiens
Sarah McLellan recaps the 1-0 win over the Canadiens in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Wild holds off Canadiens for third straight win
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 1-0 win over the Canadiens.
Video
Evening forecast: Quick-hitting snow possible for parts of state
Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers talk Coffey, building on Wisconsin win
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Brock Stull talk Monday about Amir Coffey and beating the Badgers.
Wolves
Ryan Saunders on lessons he'll take from Flip into job as Wolves coach
"There's a lot of things that ran through my mind," Saunders said Monday.
