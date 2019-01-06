More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Precipitation across the state, strong gusts of wind
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Forecast: Party cloudy and mild; high of 36
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Motzko on the importance of getting to more than two goals
Bob Motzko talks about the Gophers' 4-1 victory over Penn State on Saturday.
Gophers
Gates talks about scoring in a fifth consecutive game.
Brent Gates Jr. scored for the Gophers in a 4-1 victory against Penn State on Saturday
Gophers
Pitlick 'I'm pumped that we beat Penn State'
The Gophers' Rem Pitlick talks about Saturday's 4-1 victory against the Nittany Lions
