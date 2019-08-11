More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Partly cloudy, low around 66
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Mattison learning from veterans
Vikings rookie running back Alexander Mattison says it was a good learning experience having gotten the majority of carries and a touchdown in his first game in the NFL, but remains humble and says he's not thinking about the number two spot and will do whatever his team requires of him.
Vikings
Zimmer: 'Offensively, we looked a lot like I envision it to look like'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says he's pleased overall with how their first preseason game went, but there is still progress to be made as the regular season approaches.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy with a high of 83
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Behind-the-scenes: Gathering 24 farm animals for one State Fair portrait
Hilarity ensues as the photographer tries to take photos of geese, bunnies, goats and more for one portrait in this behind-the-scenes video for the State Fair commemorative artwork by R.J. Kern.