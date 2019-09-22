More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Partly cloudy, low around 54
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Cousins: A different brand of football
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says the team is learning about new players this year and what they can do, as well as what veteran players can do under the new offensive scheme.
Twins
Sano full of praise for Cruz
The 39-year old Cruz hit the 400th home run of his career during the Twins victory over Kansas City
Vikings
Mike Zimmer: 'Our coaches are doing a good job scheming'
The Vikings ran for 211 yards in their win over Oakland, and Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says they'll adhere to the run game as long as it continues to work for them.
Vikings
Dalvin Cook credits his teammates for big day
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook believes he's just scratching the surface of his running game, but knows he wouldn't have the success he's had this season without the players he says make him want to work hard for it.