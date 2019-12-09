More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Partly cloudy, low -5
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Snow wraps up, temperature heads down
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing tourists
Police said the site was still too dangerous hours later for rescuers to search for the missing.
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 9
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 9
Video
Morning forecast: Snow with falling temperatures
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast