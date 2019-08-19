More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Cousins reviews Vikings offense after preseason win
Quarterback Kirk Cousins discusses the offensive line, his botched snap and more from Sunday night's 25-19 exhibition win over the Seahawks.
Video
Evening forecast: Partly cloudy and mild
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 81
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Beautiful day ahead, high of 80
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Zimmer says lessons learned from mistakes
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was pleased with their second preseason game win over Seattle, but there were errors made by some of the younger players and a miscommunication on a costly interception.