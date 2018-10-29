More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Thielen: 'We can't make those critical mistakes we made'
Coming off Sunday night's loss to the Saints, Adam Thielen and other Vikings players talk about what they know went wrong.
Gophers
Gophers big men Oturu, Curry at media day
Gophers big men Eric Curry, right, and Daniel Oturu talked Sunday at media day. Curry's absence after knee surgery Monday now means Oturu's role increases.
Video
Evening forecast, Oct. 29
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Zimmer: 'We win around here as a team, we lose around here as a team'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer refuses to put the blame for a loss on any one player, despite wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen placing blame on themselves for Sunday's loss.
Nation
Man accused in synagogue massacre in court
The man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre has appeared briefly in a federal courthouse in a wheelchair to face charges he killed 11 people in the attack.
