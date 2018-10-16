More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast, Oct. 15
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild makes strides in loss to Predators
Sarah McLellan recaps the 4-2 loss to the Predators in her Wild wrap-up.
Vikings
Zimmer says Vikings will miss Hughes, but move forward
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is hopeful rookie cornerback Mike Hughes will fully recover from a torn ACL.
Wild
Boudreau happy with Wild's effort in loss to Predators
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 4-2 loss to the Predators on Monday.
Vikings
Vikings defensive players evaluate win, say Hughes still has a long career
Vikings safeties Anthony Harris (41, with linebacker Eric Kendricks) and George Iloka gave their perspectives on the defense's performance against Arizona, and Ikola talked about Mike Hughes' future.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.