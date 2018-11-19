More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Zimmer: 'I think we had some lack of awareness'
With turnovers and penalties playing key roles in their loss to Chicago, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer seems to be struggling to find a remedy for Minnesota's lack of ball control.
Vikings
Weatherly: 'We have absolutely no room for error at this point'
Coming off the loss to Chicago, Vikings players give their reactions on what went wrong and the outlook going forward.
Video
Evening forecast, Nov. 19
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Students celebrate presidential medal winner Alan Page in Minneapolis
School named after Page celebrated his recent Presidential Medal of Freedom honor.
Video
Forecast: Overcast with a high of 30
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.