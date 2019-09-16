More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Mostly cloudy, low around 70
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Vikings players say they needed a faster start
The general consensus from Vikings players on Monday following the 21-16 loss at Green Bay is they need to learn from their mistakes and move on.
Vikings
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer reviews the Packers game
Zimmer talked to the media Monday about the highs and lows from Sunday's 21-16 loss at Green Bay.
Video
Duluth authorities address synagogue bombing
"At this moment in time, there is no reason to believe this is a bias or hate crime. This may change as the investigation progresses," Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference on Sunday, Sept. 15.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Summery, high of 85
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast