Vikings
Kirk Cousins: 'It was a special win'
After going into halftime with a 20-point deficit, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says Minnesota had to turn things around and credits the defense for holding Denver to only three points in the second half, enabling them to win 27-23 over the Broncos.
Vikings
Vikings' Mike Zimmer: 'We had a lot of bonehead plays today'
Even though they won, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says he will use the Denver game as an example in the future that Minnesota can't afford to come out slow in the first half of any football game, no matter who they're playing.
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly cloudy, low 28; warmer Monday
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Danielle Hunter says defense needed to settle down
After Denver executed plays Minnesota hadn't seen before in the first half, Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter says they needed to regroup after the first half on defense in order to overcome a 20-point deficit and hold the Broncos in the second half to win the game 27-23.
Vikings
Kyle Rudolph: 'You gotta love the resiliency of this team'
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph scored the go ahead touchdown in Minnesota's comeback win over the Broncos.