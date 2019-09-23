More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low around 57
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Mike Zimmer says he wants Vikings to be 'balanced'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says "the bottom line is to score points" no matter how it's done, and despite having another successful win by utilizing the run game, he knows Chicago could force them to make changes offensively in order to win.
Vikings
Vikings defense key in win over Oakland
Among some of the defensive players who talked in the locker room the day after their win over Oakland, Vikings safety Anthony Harris described Minnesota's identity as tough, physical, and resilient.
World
Emotional Greta Thunberg chastises world leaders
World leaders are gathering at the United Nations on Monday to say they will do more to prevent a warming world from reaching even more dangerous levels, but as they made their pledges, they conceded it was not enough. And even before world leaders made their promises in three-minute speeches, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg in an emotional speech chided the leaders with the repeated phrase, "how dare you?"
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, high of 75
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast