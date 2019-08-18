More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low around 56
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
MN United
One point gained or two lost? Minnesota United play Orlando City to 1-1 draw
Coach Adrian Heath, rookie Hassani Dotson, goal-scoring Abu Danladi and vet Ike Opara discuss Saturday's 1-1 draw with Orlando City
Variety
Minneapolis woman becomes YouTube mukbang star
Tassie Yang has an impressive YouTube presence with over 19,000 subscribers who watch her eat, review and share how to make interesting foods--a trend called 'mukbang.'
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny and less humid
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
At least 13 people arrested at Portland protest
More than a dozen people were arrested for things like disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a weapon in Portland, Oregon, during what the police chief described as a "long and arduous day" of competing protests.