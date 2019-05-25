More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Sports St. Thomas' dismissal from MIAC triggers firestorm: 'Don't cry about it ... try to get better'
More from Star Tribune
Sports St. Thomas' dismissal from MIAC triggers firestorm: 'Don't cry about it ... try to get better'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Gophers softball is College World Series bound
Coach Jamie Trachsel, pitcher Amber Fiser and leadoff hitter MaKenna Partain met with the media following Saturday's victory.
Twins
Gibson pitches seven strong innings in Twins victory
The Twins held onto the best record in baseball behind a strong outing from righthander Kyle Gibson.
Variety
Surly: "The plan was make great beer and make payroll"
Tour the Surly brewery complex and hear from founder Omar Ansari about how they are thriving among the thousands of other craft beer makers.
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low around 52
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 75
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast