More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Mild with low in mid-50s
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Man linked to Saudi prince was at Saudi consulate
A man who previously travelled with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's entourage to the United States entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul just before writer Jamal Khashoggi vanished there, according to images published on Thursday by a pro-government Turkish newspaper.
Vikings
Priefer gives gruesome details on long-snapper McDermott's injury
Vikings special teams coordinator Mike Priefer told the story behind long snapper Kevin McDermott's finger injury against the Rams.
Vikings
Vikings players talk running game, how Jets are opportunistic
Vikings players Adam Thielen, Latavius Murray, and Kyle Rudolph talked to the media about how the Jets will test Minnesota in week seven.
Nation
Houston emergency crew rescues pony from storm drain
A Houston police officer who had stopped to check on a vehicle tells said he noticed a nearby manhole cover was off, heard a noise and realized a pony was several feet down in the drain.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.