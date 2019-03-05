More from Star Tribune
North Metro Charges allege motorist shot into another vehicle on I-35 north of metro with stolen gun
Morning forecast: A few flakes with a high around 16
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
California girls found safe: 'they saved each other'
Armed with some outdoor survival training, granola bars and pink rubber boots, 5- and 8-year-old sisters survived 44 hours in rugged Northern California wilderness before they were found dehydrated and cold but in good spirits on Sunday, authorities said.
Politics
Hillary Clinton on 2020: 'I'm not running'
Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president in 2020, but vows she's "not going anywhere."
Sports
Trump honors NDSU football champs with fast food
President Donald Trump celebrated the Division 1-winning North Dakota State University football team at the White House Monday with a lunch that includes Big Macs, french fries and Chick-fil-A sandwiches.
Politics
House Democrats launch aggressive new Trump probe
Democrats launched a sweeping new probe of President Donald Trump on Monday, an aggressive investigation that threatens to shadow the president through the 2020 election season with inquiries into his White House, campaign and family businesses.