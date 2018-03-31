More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
MN United
Loons coach Adrian Heath pleased with his players after 1-0 loss to Atlanta
The coach believed his team put itself in position to win.
Wild
McLellan: Injury to Ryan Suter, missed opportunity sting Wild in loss to Stars
Sarah McLellan recaps the 4-1 loss to the Stars in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Wild hoping Ryan Suter injury isn't serious
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the injury to defenseman Ryan Suter in a 4-1 loss to the Stars.
Twins
Gibson: plenty of flaws in no-hit outing
Twins righthander Kyle Gibson said he's "never happy" about five walks, even though he didn't allow a hit Saturday.
Video
Evening forecast, Mar. 31
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.