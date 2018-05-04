More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Vikings top draft pick Hughes glad to have camp underway
Vikings top draft pick Hughes glad to have camp underway
Vikings
Vikings rookie mini camp underway
The Vikings rookie mini camp is underway in Eagan and head coach Mike Zimmer said it's his favorite time of the season.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 77, sunny, pleasant and breezy
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny with a high of 76
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump: Giuliani 'will get his facts straight'
President Trump, speaking to reporters on the White House lawn Friday, suggested that Rudy Giuliani had misspoken about payments made to the president's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.