More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Twins
Oliver Drake: Always good to be wanted
New Twins righthander Oliver Drake says it's not easy changing teams four times in a season, but it's worth it to stay in the major leagues.
Golf
Kenny Perry leads 3M Championship
Two-time 3M Championship winner Kenny Perry shot a 12-under 60 on Saturday to take a commanding five-shot lead in Blaine.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 70; humid with showers possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: More rain and storms, high 81
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Goats invade Boise neighborhood
About 100 escaped goats munched on manicured lawns in Idaho's capital city before being rounded up and hauled away Friday morning.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.