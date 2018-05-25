More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 70; clear and mild ahead of hot weekend
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Two hurt in Indiana school shooting
The attack at Noblesville West Middle School happened around 9 a.m., police Chief Kevin Jowitt said at a news conference.
Variety
Man v. Food's Casey Webb hits Minneapolis
Restaurants in the Twin Cities and Duluth are heavily featured in new episodes of the TV series.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Heating up to 91
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Amazon's Echo records and sends private conversation
An "unlikely" string of events prompted Amazon's Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle, the company said Thursday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.