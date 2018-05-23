More from Star Tribune
Twins
Gibson's one bad inning costly in loss to Tigers
Gibson pitched six innings on Wednesday, but still has not won a game since his season opener in late March
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 70 and overcast; mild ahead of warm-up
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Vikings players react to NFL's new national anthem policy
NFL owners voted to enact a new policy for 2018 that requires teams and personnel on the sideline to stand for the national anthem, but players and personnel now have the option to stay in the locker room if they don't want to stand.
Local
Harrison student describes attack on teacher's assistant
Harrison Education Center student Daveona Jones, 18, witnessed the attack that left paraprofessional in critical condition Tuesday.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, T-storm possible, high of 84
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
