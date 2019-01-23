More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump: State of Union cancellation a 'disgrace'
President Donald Trump says he will do an "alternative" event since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has blocked him from giving his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. Trump at the White House Wednesday said that the cancellation was a "disgrace."
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 7; light snow possible with plunging temps
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: High 19; then cold arrives tonight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Bob Dylan teams up with Clydesdales for Budweiser Super Bowl ad
Bob Dylan, Minnesota's musical counterculture icon, has teamed with a team of Clydesdales and loaned one of his signature protest songs for a Budweiser beer television ad scheduled to run during the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.
Video
Deep snow and deep freeze forecast for Wisconsin
Schools closed early as a major winter storm approached Wisconsin with projections of up to a foot of snow in some areas followed by a plunge into single-digit high temperatures.
