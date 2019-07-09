More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 69; stormy and humid
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Six injured in crash at north Minneapolis bus stop
A driver is in custody after slamming into a crowded bus stop Tuesday morning in north Minneapolis.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Chance of storms, high 82
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Showers later, high of 84
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
MN United
U.S. women's soccer team back home after World Cup win
The U.S. women's soccer team arriving back in the country after its World Cup win in Lyon, France.