Vikings
Kendricks: 'We're blessed to be out here'
Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks describes ways to avoid monotony during camp as things can often become repetitive, but the players have ways of firing each other up and keeping things lighthearted.
Vikings
Rhodes: 'We compete every day'
Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes says that at this point in training camp, it's all about working on technique and worrying about the details of the game.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 68; mostly clear and cooler days ahead
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 84
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Stefanski: 'By design, training camp's not easy'
In what will be his first full season as the Vikings' offensive coordinator, Kevin Stefanski says that the coaching staff is looking forward to seeing how their hard work has formed the team so far, with their first test against New Orleans.