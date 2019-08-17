More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 68; cloudy and humid with late-nigh storms possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Mocked Trump supporter laughs it off after rally
Frank Dawson said he didn't mind Trump mocking his weight at a rally. "I love the guy. I think he's the best thing that's ever happened to this country," he said.
Nation
Thousands gather to mourn a stranger who died in El Paso massacre
Margie Reckard, 63, was killed by a gunman who opened fire at an El Paso Walmart this month.
Morning forecast: Beautiful start to weekend; highs in mid-80s
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Twins' Jonathan Schoop: You've got to be ready
Twins second baseman Jonathan Schoop says "you've got to be ready" for your opportunities, even when your playing time is diminished, and he proved it by hitting a critical home run on Friday.