More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
St. Paul mayor calls for release of body camera footage
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter pledged to expedite the public release of body camera footage and 911 audio in last weekend's fatal police shooting of Williams James Hughes, saying it will be done "as soon as possible."
Vikings
Access Vikings: Will injuries hinder the start of the Vikings' preseason and possibly regular season?
With some important starters still out with injuries just five days from Denver, concerns for the offensive line arise. Meanwhile, the battle among the wide receivers is proving to be one worth watching.
Local
Watch: Thieves ram store door with car, steal guns
Thieves slammed a Ford Flex into the doors of Dakota Custom Guns in Lakeville and stole guns from the inside.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 65; partly cloudy and humid
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
MN United
Heath says he understands fans' frustration over Ramirez
After practice Tuesday at the National Sport Center, United coach Adrian Heath talked about the reasons behind the deal with LAFC.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.