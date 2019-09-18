More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Access Vikings: Quarterback woes heading into Week 3
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the importance of the need for Kirk Cousins to bounce back after the loss to Green Bay, and how Everson Griffen is inspiring confidence in the defense with his fiery playing.
Vikings
Zimmer on Cousins: 'We have the utmost confidence in him'
After a poor showing for Minnesota against the Packers with some key mistakes made by quarterback Kirk Cousins, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says they're still supportive of him and they're working to correct mistakes while getting ready to face the Raiders.
Vikings
Cousins: 'The key is, how do you respond?'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been scrutinized for his play against Green Bay, which he says he's willing to accept.
Vikings
Diggs says Cousins not to blame for loss
Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs says he takes responsibility for his actions for the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Packers, and looking forward to the game against the Raiders he anticipates a defense similar to Minnesota's.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 65; mild and mostly clear
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast