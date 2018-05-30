More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings feeling everything out at OTAs
The Vikings continue to get used to new play strategies and each other during OTAs.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Barr explains his absence from OTAs
Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr reported to OTAs this week after missing the first week of practices and explained his absence to the media.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 65; evening shower possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Mega-dinosaur Máximo stands tall at Field in Chicago
The Field Museum's new dinosaur, Máximo, is the biggest dinosaur scientists have discovered to date.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Thunderstorms, high of 80
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
