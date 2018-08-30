More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Twins
Wilson: It's tough to leave Minnesota
Twins backup catcher Bobby Wilson, traded to the Cubs on Thursday, says he's grateful for the opportunity to play that the Twins gave him.
Gophers
Are you ready? Gophers open new football season at TCF Bank Stadium
Columnist Chip Scoggins and beat writer Randy Johnson give you a preview of the Gophers football opener and 2018 season.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 65; clouds with a possible storm roll in
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, high 76
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Storms, possible tornadoes strike Wisconsin
Possible tornadoes uprooted trees, stranded train travelers, leveled a barn and snapped power lines in Wisconsin.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.