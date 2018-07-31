More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Access Vikings: Diggs signs $72 million contract
With Diggs locked in to add to their core players, the Vikings are taking care of business at training camp.
Twins
Falvey discusses busy deadline dealing
In the past few days, the Twins have traded five starting players for a total of 12 prospects.
Vikings
Diggs reacts to signing $72 million contract
Stefon Diggs expressed emotion and gratitude towards the team and Minnesota, "I love it here, I truly do. I'm just happy I'll be here for awhile."
Local
'Row The Boat' wall unveiled at U hospital
The 'Row The Boat' wall was unveiled at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital by Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck and his family.
MN United
Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino
The coach spoke about his young players after Tuesday's game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
