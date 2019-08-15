More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Gary Kubiak pleased thus far with Vikings offense
Vikings assistant head coach Gary Kubiak says the plan for running back Dalvin Cook in the preseason has yet to be decided and believes Irv Smith Jr. has come a long way in training camp.
Vikings
Maalouf says Vedvik is talented enough to fulfill multiple roles
Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf says the kicking competition has stepped up since Kaare Vedvik was brought in and that kicker Dan Bailey has improved and he sees it as a good problem to have.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 64; plenty of clouds with a shower or storm late
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Hazy and a high of 80
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Philadelphia gunman in custody after standoff
A gunman who opened fire on police Wednesday as they were serving a drug warrant in Philadelphia, wounding six officers and triggering a standoff that extended into the night, is in police custody, authorities said.